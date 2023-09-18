Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game returns next month with improved visuals on PSVR 2 and PC VR.

Released this Spring on Quest 2 and Pico, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is an action roguelite spin-off to the popular grand strategy game by Paradox. Commanding the spaceship Aurora, you're tasked with investigating the eponymous Ghost Signal to uncover an ancient mystery. Now, publisher Fast Travel Games confirms it's leaving standalone VR and you can watch the trailer below:

In our Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game review, we called it “one of the best VR roguelites” and Fast Travel Games has continued updating it. Alongside minor patches, the larger 'Fleet Expansion' update arrived in June, introducing two new ships with unique tech trees and abilities, autosave functionality and a 'Relaxed Mode' to "explore the universe in peace." All previous content updates will be included at launch.

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is available now on the Meta Quest and Pico platforms, while the SteamVR and PSVR 2 versions release on October 5th. A free PSVR 2 demo will also arrive on the same date.