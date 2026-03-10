Fixer Undercover Update Brings Quest 2 Support & More

The terrific escape-room puzzler Fixer Undercover is now even better, and playable on Quest 2.

Creativity AR has announced a major update for their VR escape-room game, Fixer Undercover, which notably brings the game to Meta Quest 2. Previously Fixer Undercover had only been available on Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest Pro.

The patch also incorporates several bug fixes, visual enhancements, caching fixes to limit how much storage is required by the game, and performance increases across the board.

In addition to these significant updates, Creativity AR has gone through the game chapter by chapter, fixing bugs and generally improving things. The full details on these adjustments can be seen in a recent social media post.

We reviewed Fixer Undercover just last month, noting that, "VR has always had a penchant for great puzzle games and Fixer Undercover is no exception. The heavy emphasis on VR interactions and encouragement to think outside the box on solutions makes for a highly entertaining spy caper."

Fixer Undercover is available now on Quest 2, 3, 3S, and Pro for $14.99. PC VR and PlayStation VR2 releases are planned for "a later date," and the game can be wishlisted on Steam now.