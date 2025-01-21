Fitness Fables Brings Fantasy-Themed VR Exercise To Quest Next Week

Fitness Fables is a new fantasy-fitness VR game heading to Quest next week.

Developed by Immersion Games (Divine Duel), Fitness Fables describes itself as merging interactive storytelling with exercise. Featuring more than 25 exercises included across 80 levels, you'll venture through the realms of Alterterra as you encounter boss battles, take part in strategic workouts and track your progress through a progression system.

With environments ranging from waterways to snowy slopes, Fitness Fables tasks you with “uncovering the mystery behind the world’s imbalance” as you exercise. Physical actions involve squats, arm rotations, and power throws, while the team confirmed there's adjustable difficulty options to let you scale the intensity.

Perhaps in preparation for the new year, this isn't the only VR fitness game on Quest we've recently seen, either. Two weeks ago, we saw the release of Shardfall: FitQuest VR, a fitness-action game from Quell Tech. Reminiscent of Until You Fall and Ring Fit Adventure, you're tasked with fighting against a mechanical army.

Fitness Fables arrives on January 30 on the Meta Quest platform.