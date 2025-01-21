PS VR2 Tactical Shooter Firewall Ultra Relaxes Progression In Surprise Update

Firewall Ultra, Sony's tactical multiplayer shooter for PlayStation VR2, received a surprise update despite the developer's closure.

Developed by First Contact Entertainment, Firewall Ultra has been largely inactive since the studio shut down four months after launch and after a handful of updates like two additional maps. It's therefore surprising to learn that it's now received a new update over the weekend, first spotted by Reddit user 'ROBYER1' and later shared by Gamertag VR.

The new patch quadruples how much XP and currency are earned by players, therefore making progression significantly easier. This addresses a core complaint from our launch review back in August 2023, where we criticized progression and how we believed it pushes players towards in-app purchases despite the base game's $40 pricing.

We've contacted Sony Interactive Entertainment to query who the developer is behind the recent patch and whether any additional changes were made to the game. We'll update this article if we learn anything further.

As for the timing, Gamertag speculates this update “will surely only benefit new players” and suggests Sony might add the game to PlayStation Plus in February. While this could also be a final update before Firewall Ultra potentially gets delisted, considering February 22 marks PlayStation VR2's second anniversary, we'd speculate Sony might have released this update for that occasion.

Firewall Ultra is available now on PlayStation VR2.