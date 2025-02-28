Faming Simulator VR Is Out Now On Quest

Farming Simulator VR is out now, available on Quest headsets.

Created by Giants Software, Farming Simulator VR is a brand-new farming experience instead of an adaptation of an existing entry. It involves using virtual recreations of equipment from official agricultural manufacturers like Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, which require regular maintenance, repairs, and even powerwashing.

0:00 / 1:05 1×

Alongside sowing and harvesting crops across the fields to produce corn, wheat & soybean, greenhouse farming offers a wider vegetable selection like tomatoes, eggplants, and strawberries. These crops can then be picked up by hand using motion controls, then placed into crates for selling.

Farming Simulator joins a slowly ever-increasing list of simulators on Quest. While PowerWash Simulator VR recently announced its winding down official support, last year also saw Lawn Mowing Simulator VR and Workshop Simulator arrive on Meta's standalone headsets.

Farming Simulator VR is available for Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest 2 and Quest pro on the Meta Horizon Store, priced at $25.