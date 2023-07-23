Espire 2 drops Quest exclusivity with a Pico 4 port available now, joining a new content update with Weekly Challenges and leaderboards.

Previously seen in Espire 1: VR Operative, Weekly Challenges are "back by popular demand" in Espire 2 with Update 1.5. "Each week, players can expect new curated challenges from the developers, designed to test players skills and mettle as they compete with other players for the top score across the new leaderboard system," states Digital Lode in a press release.

Detailing Update 1.5 further, matchmaking improvements are also promised and on Quest 2 or Quest Pro – Espire 2 will no longer try matching you with accounts you previously blocked. It also introduces "significant under-the-hood improvements" to Espire 2's technical systems by upgrading from Unreal Engine version 4.26 to 4.27.

Digital Lode states this upgrade allows higher visual fidelity on all platforms, claiming Update 1.5 will also "pave the way" for the Mixed Reality update. Revealed last month during our UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, these upcoming missions transform your living space into a stealth playground, and it's been "primarily designed for Quest 3."

Espire 2 is out now on Pico 4 and the Meta Quest platform.