Epyka Promises A Magical VR Puzzle Adventure Soon On Quest

Epyka uncovers the mystery of Earth's first civilization in a VR single-player puzzle adventure soon on Quest.

Developed by Italian studio Singular Perception, Epyka is a narrative-driven family-friendly adventure where humankind is once again under threat. As the archaeologist Scott Hudson with his trusty canine companion Jack, you'll find a previously undiscovered island filled with magic as you unearth these ancient mysteries. Here's the new trailer.

To assist in your puzzle solving, Epyka sees Scott gradually gaining magical powers to help restore harmony as you travel between forests, ancient ruins, and beaches. This also involves “gently guiding” Jack to assist with puzzles and overcome various challenges, and you'll need to find Talima as she provides wisdom.

Though Epyka initially targeted a Spring 2024 launch on Quest's now-retired App Lab platform, the game's now arriving next week and Singular Perception's VR adventure has a long history. Epyka initially appeared back in 2018 after being demoed at GDC and EGX Rezzed with a PC VR build, though the full release is only confirmed for Quest.

Epyka reaches the Meta Quest platform on January 9 for $10. We'll bring you our full review soon.