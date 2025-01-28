Dumb Ways: Free For All Goes To Space In New Beanulon Prime DLC

PlaySide Studios’ free Beanulon Prime DLC added new minigames, zero gravity challenges and unpredictable weather conditions on Quest.

The WarioWare-like VR party game Dumb Ways: Free for All has introduced another free DLC that welcomes 25 new minigames for players to try (and fail) to survive. Instead of tackling dexterous challenges on a tropical island or in a winter wonderland, the Beanulon Prime DLC allows you to vacation among the stars, grappling with the many hazards intergalactic expeditions face, like aliens, lasers and, of course, eggs.

Alongside the onslaught of hazardous astral visuals, you’ll also be subject to the whims of zero gravity. That aims to defy your best strategies with wacky physics and push precious cargo into the menacing gravitational pull of a nearby black hole. As with the base game, the DLC can be played solo or with up to five additional players.

Here are some of the new minigames available in the Beanulon Prime DLC:

Lights Away – Deflect damage-inducing lasers from attacking UFOs.

– Deflect damage-inducing lasers from attacking UFOs. Unidentified Frying Omelet – Catch alien eggs with your frying pan.

– Catch alien eggs with your frying pan. Robo-Workshop –Collect the right parts to re-build robots.

The Beanulon Prime DLC marks the second free DLC to land on Dumb Ways: Free for All since its launch late last year, and brings the total number of minigames up to 100. While the Beanulon Prime and Freezerville DLCs come at no additional cost, the base game is $19.99 on the Quest Store.

Dumb Ways: Free For All — Beanulon Prime DLC is available on Quest now.