Demeo Battles Receives Steam Next Fest Demo Today

Demeo Battles, the PvP Demeo spin-off from Resolution Games, receives a flatscreen PC demo today ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Steam Next Fest doesn't officially begin until October 9 but the Demeo Battles demo is available today, following on from last month's release date confirmation. Unfotunately for VR players today's demo is just for flatscreens, but it should still prove out the game's fundamentals for players who might be interested in picking it up.

Announced nearly a year ago, Demeo Battles diverges from the original's co-op focus for shorter 1v1 or 2v2 competitive PvP matches that take 15-20 minutes to complete. Despite these changes, you can still expect the same turn-based gameplay, ability cards, champions and more from Demeo across 10 new maps.

Demeo Battles arrives on November 9 for the Meta Quest platform with full mixed-reality support, while the Steam release supports PC VR alongside the flatscreen gameplay.