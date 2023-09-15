PvP Spin-Off Demeo Battles Sets November Release Date On Quest & SteamVR

Demeo Battles, the PvP spin-off of tabletop co-operative dungeon crawler Demeo from Resolution Games, is set for release on November 9.

Announced almost a year ago, Demeo Battles switches out the original's co-op gameplay for shorter matches consisting 1v1 or 2v2 player-vs-player (PvP) action. It takes the same turn-based tactics, art style, champions, monsters and more from Demeo, adapting them into a new competitive format with a few key changes.

As with the original game, players will be able to choose from a cast of seven classes of champions to play as during each match. If playing in a 1v1 match, each player will pick two champions, whereas 2v2 matches will see teams of two select a champion each and work together to defeat the other team.

Before each round, players will also be able to select a roster of ability-based cards to use mid-match and Demeo monsters to fight alongside their team.

Matches will play out on 10 new maps tailored for PvP play. For those who have played Demeo before, Battles will use a similar turn-based format – players will take turns controlling their champions, after which each team's computer-controller monsters will then make a move on the enemy team.

Battles also introduces a new mechanic called 'The Burn', which is an ever-encroaching flood of lava that starts on the edges of the board and moves its way towards the center. This will force players into close quarters, heightening and progressing the action as the round progresses.

Demeo Battles will launch on November 9 for Quest headsets and PC VR, with full mixed reality support available on the former at launch. The Steam release on PC supports both VR and non-VR modes, meaning that PC players can buy one copy of the game and switch at will between flatscreen or PC VR play.

Alongside the release date announcement, Resolution Games put out a full match playthrough, embedded above, featuring Jerry Holkins (Tycho) and Mike Krahulik (Gabe) from Penny Arcade. Unfortunately though, the gameplay footage features the flatscreen PC version of Battles and isn't VR gameplay. That said, the matches will play out the same way in both the VR and flatscreen versions, so it might be worth a look if you want to see a complete round of Battles from start to finish.

The game is available to wishlist on Steam and pre-order on Quest now, with a demo of the PC release available on October 9 as part of Steam Next Fest next month.

In related news, earlier this month Resolution Games announced that Demeo is in development for Apple Vision Pro.