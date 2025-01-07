Chrono Weaver Is A New Time Travel VR Puzzle Adventure On Quest & Steam

Chrono Weaver sees you work with yourself in a new VR time-travel puzzle adventure, and it recently launched on Quest and Steam.

Created by Ivory Crow Games, Chrono Weaver asks if you can play a co-op game alone with a premise reminiscent of The Last Clockwinder and We Are One. Guided by a robot named Yoto, you begin as a test subject for “The Company,” a mysterious group who tasks you with smashing the 'Data Disk.' The full game arrived across the holidays following a prior demo, and you can see it in action below.

Success in Chrono Weaver involves clearing puzzles across the strange science facility using a Quantum Slingshot built into your hand, physics hands with a “force pull” ability, and the ability to rewind time. The game then culminates with a boss fight, one that the developers state “will put everything you’ve learned to the test.”

Chrono Weaver is out now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam, and the free demo remains available on both platforms.