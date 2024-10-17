Max Mustard has sold more copies in two weeks on PlayStation VR2 than it did on Quest.

Following its recent launch on PlayStation VR2 two weeks ago, developer Toast Interactive offered some insights on its success with VR platformer Max Mustard. Calling the support from PlayStation players "overwhelming" in a new Reddit post, the studio confirmed that the PS VR2 version has sold better in the first two weeks than on Quest.

Now we all know that the PSVR2 hasn’t quite received the attention or hardware sales it truly deserves, with approximately 2,000,000 units shipped (10% that of Quest). Despite being a fraction of the market, Max Mustard has sold BETTER on PSVR2 during the first two weeks of launch than it did on Meta Quest. We thought this was an interesting statistic that breaks the norm of what the industry is seeing.

Though we do hear about occasional outliers like Amid Evil VR, the Quest versions of VR games generally outsell other platforms given the larger user base. We've often heard stories in the past about increased sales on Meta's standalone platform compared to PC VR versions, for example, including Superhot VR and Eye of the Temple.

While it's an approximate figure, Toast Interactive's "approximately 2,000,000" is also the first time we've heard any specific PS VR2 headset sales numbers since reaching 600k units in May 2023. The Shortcut reported that the hefty summer discount saw PlayStation VR2 sales skyrocket with one retailer, but Sony hasn't shared further details. Though Quest headset sales nearly reached 20 million back in March 2023, this wouldn't account for Quest 3 and now Quest 3S. Mark Zuckerberg has since spoken of "tens of millions" of Quest sales.

Today's news also follows this week's Steam release for Max Mustard, which brings the colorful platforming game to PC VR. This edition features similar visual upgrades to the PlayStation VR2 version over the initial Quest release, the latter of which launched back in March.

Max Mustard is out now on Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam.