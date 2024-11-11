Boxing Underdog Enters The Ring This Month On Quest

VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting has become Boxing Underdog, and it's out this month on Quest.

Developed by Monologic Games, the same team behind the drastically different Ven VR Adventure, Boxing Underdog aims to deliver a physics-based fighting game that takes you from underground fights to arena spectacles. The Horizon Store lists a November launch, putting it in close contention with fellow VR boxing game The Thrill Of The Fight 2 reaching early access next week.

Originally announced last year as VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting, the sports game now focuses on a more professional boxing experience, though an "authentic bare-knuckle mode" is still available for anyone looking forward to the original version of VRSO.

Boxing Underdog has been made with authentic boxing techniques in mind, alongside adaptive AI enemies that will keep you on your toes. With real-time response and an optional multiplayer mode, you'll have to learn a lot if you're hoping to be the reigning boxing champion.

The game also allows you to customize your character, so you can immerse yourself in your boxing journey. Monologic Games also hopes to deliver modding support in a future update, allowing you to create custom AI characters.

Boxing Underdog arrives this month on the Meta Quest platform for Quest 2, Pro, and the Quest 3 family. The PS VR2 release targets April 2025, though PC VR is uncertain since the original Steam page is still live. We've contacted Monologic Games for clarification and will update this article if we learn more.