Behind The Frame: VR adapts the flatscreen narrative adventure, bringing Studio Ghibli-inspired visuals to Quest, SteamVR and PSVR 2 next month.

Developed by Silver Lining Games, Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery first appeared two years ago and takes direct inspiration from director Hayao Miyazaki. Described as a 'paint-and-click' adventure, you follow aspiring artist Amber as she relives her past, navigating everyday life's hardships while focusing on finishing her masterpiece.

Painting isn't a particularly new concept in VR between apps like Paint Fiesta, Vermillion and Painting VR, but Behind The Frame: VR takes a considerably different approach with its narrative focus and puzzle solving. Here's the official description, courtesy of publisher Akapura Games:

Behind the Frame: VR is about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. Guide her brush strokes and solve a variety of puzzles to help complete her masterpiece; amid her brusque neighbor's gaze and his pesky cat. As her painting starts to take shape, uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry revealed behind unrelated yet familiar moments.

Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery VR arrives on September 14 for SteamVR, Quest and PSVR 2.