Beat the Beats, a new VR rhythm-boxing game, reaches PSVR 2 next week.

Created by Parallel Circles, Beat the Beats is a rhythm game with minimalist visuals that was announced last month after three years in development. Inspired by "our passion for VR rhythm games like Beat Saber and deeply involving experiences like Tetris Effects," this involves using real boxing moves like jabs, hooks, uppercuts, rolls and blocks to hit incoming objects.

Featuring global leaderboards, daily challenges, unlockable new genres and an "extra challenging" b-side for songs, you can see in action below:

If you're interested in trying it out sooner, Beat the Beats recently appeared during this month's Steam Next Fest and the playable demo is still available. One of 26 PC VR games highlighted, Valve's latest event placed Beat the Beats alongside physics-based puzzle platformer ArcSine, manga-inspired narrative adventure Sushi Ben and Vestiges: Fallen Tribes.

Beat the Beats reaches PSVR 2 on February 27 for $19.99, while SteamVR and Meta Quest platform releases are coming "soon."