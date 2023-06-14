Barbaria Is Coming To PSVR 2 In Summer 2023

Barbaria is grunting its way onto PlayStation VR2 this summer.

Announced today at the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, Barbaria will release on PSVR 2 in the next few months, after launching earlier this year on Quest and PC VR.

Last month, Barbaria introduced the Ages system, which will see a new Age added into the game every few months featuring unique rewards, trophies and challenges. This started with the Age of Retribution update in May and today it was confirmed that the next age will drop in a content update on July 13.

We enjoyed Barbaria when it released for Quest and PC VR earlier this year – here's a snippet from our review:

Barbaria offers an excellent blend of first-person combat and strategic tower defense gameplay. It’s a release that directly rampages into a hole in the Quest library that seemed to be waiting for a game like this. With a decent range of game modes on offer as well as an engaging and satisfying progression system, Barbaria is well worth adding to any VR action enthusiast’s library.

We can't wait to see how the game plays on PSVR 2 when it launches for the platform this summer – keep an eye out for more news to come.