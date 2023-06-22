Asgard's Wrath 2 Pre-Orders Get Exclusive Quest Home Environment

Anyone who pre-orders Asgard's Wrath 2 will receive a free Quest home environment.

Yesterday saw the Quest v55 update added CPU & GPU clock speed increases on Quest 2 and Quest Pro, eye tracking improvements for the higher-end headset, and multi-touch gesture support in the Quest Browser. As detailed in the community forums, this also adds two new virtual home environments under the 'Personalization' tab in Settings. Alongside a free Futurescape environment, v55 introduces 'The Great Sand Sea' from Asgard's Wrath 2.

"The Great Sand Sea is a large, free roaming, living world that allows you to immerse yourself in the mysterious sands of a vast desert landscape in VR," says Meta in the forum post. Once pre-ordered, you can download this home environment immediately through the mobile app or directly inside your headset.

Revealed during the latest Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Asgard's Wrath 2 is a direct sequel to the 2019 release, which we praised as an "an extraordinary accomplishment" in our review. Promising over "60 hours of exploration," you'll find yourself encountering the weavers of fate, who task you with stopping the infamous trickster god, Loki.

Asgard's Wrath 2 arrives in Winter 2023 for Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3. You can check out the developer walkthrough and our previous interview with Sanzaru Games to learn more.