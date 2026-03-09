 Skip to content
Alien: Rogue Incursion Surges To First Place On PlayStation VR2's Top Downloads Chart

 &  Mike Johnson
Alien: Rogue Incursion

The xenomorph-filled story-based shooter Alien: Rogue Incursion rode an aggressive discount during Sony's recent sale to the number one spot in downloads for February 2026.

Every month, Sony publishes a blog detailing the top ten downloads of the month on all of its platforms, with separate lists for US/Canada and the EU. On PS VR2, there are some games that appear every month: Beat Saber, Job Simulator, and Pavlov are mainstays on this list, with others like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Metro Awakening, and Creed: Rise To Glory drifting in and out of the top ten month to month.

Alien: Rogue Incursion, from developer Survios (Creed, Puzzle Bobble, The Walking Dead: Onslaught), has also been a steady presence in the top 10 since its release in December 2024. It ranked fourth in the US/Canada and fifth in the EU in January 2026, and fifth on both lists for December 2025.

From January to February, Zero Caliber VR, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Vampire: The Masquerade Justice, and Creed made their way into the top 10, replacing Arizona Sunshine: Remake, Metro Awakening, Swordsman VR, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.

In February, as part of a PlayStation sale, Rogue Incursion (the deluxe edition) was discounted seventy-five percent off to $12.49, one of the biggest VR game discounts by percent in the sale.

This isn't the first time a steep discount has rocketed a game up the charts. Max Mustard briefly became the best selling game on the Meta Quest after announcing a ninety percent discount, kicking off a series of games from other developers on the platform also doing ninety percent off offers. Developer Toast Interactive said in a Reddit post that the discount was a marketing move to increase visibility on the store.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is available on PS VR2, Steam, and Quest. A flatscreen port, subtitled the 'Evolved Edition' is also available on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games store.

