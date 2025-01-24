Aerial Dogfight Sim Aces of Thunder Reveals World War 1 Era Aircraft

Upcoming flight combat game Aces of Thunder will feature planes from the dawn of aerial warfare, including the Fokker DR.I of the infamous Red Baron.

Today's addition of such legendary World War 1 era planes only adds to an already substantial roster of over two dozen aircraft in Aces of Thunder, which also includes the SPAD S.XIII of René Fonck. The newly revealed biplanes and triplanes join the game's previously announced aircraft from the World War 2 era, including the United States' P-51 Mustang and the Soviet Ilyushin Il-2.

Aces of Thunder was originally scheduled to be released in Q4 2024, but was delayed in November last year. At that time, the game's developers, Gaijin Entertainment, stated that the game required a little extra polish, and that they wanted “to prepare more content than we initially planned.”

When Aces of Thunder does eventually release, the game will allow players to squad with friends or fly solo across 15 maps and three key theaters from World War 2; the Eastern Front, Western Europe, and the Pacific. WW1 aircraft will also feature fuselage-mounted machine guns, which aren't present on WW2 aircraft.

Aces of Thunder will soar on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR sometime in 2025.