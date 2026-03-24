A Long Survive Coming To PlayStation VR2 & PC VR Next Month

The survival shooter A Long Survive is making the leap onto PlayStation VR2 and PC VR in April.

Friendly Fire Studios has revealed that their upcoming PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR survival shooter A Long Survive will launch on April 30th. The PS VR2 and SteamVR releases join A Long Survive on Meta Quest, where the game has been available since October 2025. All platforms will offer crossplay.

The PS VR2 and SteamVR releases are described by Friendly Fire as "a major update" built to harness the power of PS VR2 and SteamVR. These changes include graphical improvements, enhanced character models, new VFX and soundscapes, refined combat feel, advanced lighting system, and new weapons.

A new trailer accompanies this news, which you can see below.

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Citing the PlayStation VR2 release specifically, Friendly Fire points out that the console's power has allowed them to design a wave system that lets the team display the largest number of enemies ever seen in VR. Additional PS VR2 features include 120hz, head haptic effects, adaptive triggers, and inclusion of PlayStation trophies.

On Meta Quest, A Long Survive holds an average review score of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

A Long Survive will be coming to PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on April 30.