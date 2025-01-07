Wicked's Director Used An Apple Vision Pro In The Editing Process

The director of the film Wicked used an Apple Vision Pro to view and give feedback on drafts as part of the editing process on a giant virtual screen.

Jon M. Chu said he used the app Evercast to coordinate with his editor and the global team of visual effects artists, viewing drafts on a virtual screen the size of a cinema screen from the comfort of his own home, and adding notes by drawing with his finger.

“I edited Wicked remotely with my editor Myron Kerstein on Evercast and it worked flawlessly. ... I was in it for HOURS editing on a virtual giant screen (the size of a real movie screen) — a major motion picture from the comfort of my house. With no headache. I can’t tell you what a revelation this was. This is big stakes, cutting-edge productivity work that is available to use today! I am still shook. I don’t think people fully realize the amount of workflow breakthroughs I think the Vision Pro will lead to."

Chu described the experience as "a revelation", extending Steve Jobs' analogy of computers as a bicycle for the mind to describe Apple Vision Pro as a rocket ship for his imagination.

"Steve Jobs always said that computers were a bicycle for the mind, and [Apple Vision Pro] felt like a rocket ship for my imagination."

Wicked is available in 3D at 4K HDR quality on Apple Vision Pro via rental or purchase in the Apple TV app.