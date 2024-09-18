Piece Together Walkabout's Cherry Blossom Course In Puzzling Places

Two of the best games you can enjoy in a headset teamed up for an intriguing new project.

Walkabout Mini Golf's iconic Cherry Blossom course from Mighty Coconut's breakout hit is becoming a 3D puzzle you can piece together in Puzzling Places. The new puzzle is available as a free download inside Realities.io' standout game from September 19th.

Walkabout Mini Golf and Puzzling Places are each among the best ways to spend your time in a headset, and they are bundled together for 25% off through September 26th on the Meta Quest and Pico platforms.

0:00 / 0:45 1×

Featuring Walkabout's already iconic sound effects and Chris Reyman's original music for Cherry Blossom, the puzzle offers mini golf fans a laid back way to enjoy one of their favorite places piecing it together in miniature.

While Puzzling Places typically offers puzzles featuring deconstructed real-world locales, the addition of a standout virtual destination like Cherry Blossom opens up a whole new avenue for future add-ons to the game.