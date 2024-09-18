Piece Together Walkabout's Cherry Blossom Course In Puzzling Places

Two of the best games you can enjoy in a headset teamed up for an intriguing new project.
Walkabout Mini Golf's iconic Cherry Blossom course from Mighty Coconut's breakout hit is becoming a 3D puzzle you can piece together in Puzzling Places. The new puzzle is available as a free download inside Realities.io' standout game from September 19th.
Walkabout Mini Golf and Puzzling Places are each among the best ways to spend your time in a headset, and they are bundled together for 25% off through September 26th on the Meta Quest and Pico platforms.
Featuring Walkabout's already iconic sound effects and Chris Reyman's original music for Cherry Blossom, the puzzle offers mini golf fans a laid back way to enjoy one of their favorite places piecing it together in miniature.
While Puzzling Places typically offers puzzles featuring deconstructed real-world locales, the addition of a standout virtual destination like Cherry Blossom opens up a whole new avenue for future add-ons to the game.