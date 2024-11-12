VRIDER SBK Takes Superbike Racing To Steam & PS VR2 Next Year

VRIDER SBK, an official VR racing game based on the Superbike World Championship, will launch next year on Steam and PS VR2.

Developed by Funny Tales, VRIDER SBK features a mix of single-player and multiplayer modes, twelve tracks, the 2023 season's racing teams, and five superbikes from Ducati, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and BMW. Previously launched on Quest, VRAL Games confirmed it's heading to PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR in March 2025. No further details about these ports were revealed.

It's not VRAL's only announcement today, who shared more on the new version of Squingle. The publisher also confirmed that Toxic Therapy, a casual VR game "that uses ridiculous physics to create a hilarious experience" will enter early access this month before its full release in Q2 2025. As for Exoshock, a VR sci-fi shooter inspired by Halo and Gears of War, that's heading for early access in Q2 2025.

We praised VRIDER SBK in our 4/5 star review on Quest, considering it to be both an accessible and enjoyable racing game.

The official game of the Superbike World Championship, VRIDER offers a glimpse into the world of motorbike racing as a more accessible (and safer) VR title. Packed with optimization and smart implementation of immersive graphics and sound, VRIDER gives players the feeling of riding at top speed along real-world licensed race tracks. Its spectator mode for multiplayer races needs an overhaul, though.

VRIDER SBK targets a March 2025 launch on Steam and PS VR2, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform.