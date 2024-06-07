visionOS 2 won't bring any major fundamental changes, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the second version of Apple Vision Pro's visionOS operating system at WWDC24 on Monday. Some developers have already reported noticing users with visionOS 2.0, likely Apple employees testing it.

Apple has officially confirmed it will showcase "visionOS advancements", but hasn't said anything more specific.

Gurman, who reliably reported many details of Vision Pro before it was officially revealed or even acknowledged to exist by Apple, reports today that visionOS 2 won't be "a major overhaul". The update will be "more focused on filling in gaps from the first version rather than breaking new ground", he writes.

According to Gurman, visionOS 2 will add new immersive environments and native versions of first-party apps that are currently only available on Vision Pro as iPad apps.

The biggest feature that was once expected to arrive in visionOS 2, Spatial Personas, already shipped as a surprise update in April, bringing 3D realistic avatars that exist in a shared coordinate space to visionOS with paradigm-shifting results.

As well as unveiling visionOS 2 at WWDC24, Apple is also expected to launch Vision Pro outside the US. According to another Gurman report last month those countries could include the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China.