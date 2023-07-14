Vertigo 2 Is Coming To PSVR 2

One of the best PC VR games of the last few years is coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

Confirmed during today's Perp Games VR Showcase, Vertigo 2 will make its way over to PSVR 2 headsets after releasing exclusively on SteamVR earlier this year in March. This announcement also highlighted additional features coming to the PC version, allowing custom textures to be imported into the upcoming level editor. Three alternate playable characters with different playstyles will also unlock after beating the game.

Vertigo 2 is an enthralling action-adventure VR game from 22-year old creator and sole developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown. Inspired by the campaigns of Valve classic like Half-Life and Portal, Tsiakalis-Brown takes a VR-first approach to game design with its satisfyingly-creative arsenal of weapons across the entire 18-chapter, boss-ridden campaign.

When we spoke to Tsiakalis-Brown in April, he was "really interested" in bringing Vertigo 2 to PSVR 2. He confirmed he had talked to Sony about getting a partnership going, but had no "concrete plans" to discuss at the time.

Well, three months later and it looks like those talks evolved into something much more solid. Vertigo 2 will be an absolute fantastic addition to the PSVR 2 library – in our review of the PC VR release, we outlined how it's easily one of the best VR campaigns to emerge for quite some time. Having such a beefy, campaign-driven release on PSVR 2 will be a huge boon for the platform.

Vertigo 2 arrives on PSVR 2 later this year, and we'll keep an eye out for more details in the following months. You can check out our review of Vertigo 2 below.