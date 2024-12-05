UNDERDOGS Heads For PlayStation VR2 In Early 2025

Urban sci-fi brawler UNDERDOGS is heading to PlayStation VR2 early next year.

Developed by One Hamsa ( Racket: Nx ), UNDERDOGS is a physics-based brawler that uses arm-based locomotion and a comic book-style presentation. Previously released on Quest, Steam and Pico, this 22nd century underground roguelike fighter is now scrapping onto Sony's headset with Perp Games publishing. Announced during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, here's the reveal trailer.

We praised UNDERDOGS in our January review on Quest, which has since received numerous post-launch updates. Calling it a “new benchmark for VR arena combat,” we awarded it 4/5 stars.

UNDERDOGS delivers an outstanding experience from start to finish and we only wish there was more to it. Between the strong presentation, engaging core gameplay and progression systems, One Hamsa has delivered an arena fighter that achieves something that feels fresh and exciting on every level.

UNDERDOGS reaches PlayStation VR2 in Q1 2025, and it's available now on Quest, Steam, and Pico. For further reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can find the full stream below.