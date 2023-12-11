Black Friday 2023 saw the "biggest ever revenue week for VR" in the UK, market research firm GfK estimates.

GfK's games boss Dorian Bloch told GamesIndustry.biz "VR was in the spotlight over Black Friday 2023 and this was the biggest ever revenue week for VR" in the UK.

Compared to Black Friday week 2022, GfK estimates that headset unit sales increased 33% and headset revenue increased by 17%.

Neither Meta Quest 3 nor PlayStation VR2 went on sale on Black Friday week. Quest 2 however saw its biggest discount ever. In early November it was cut to £250 for the rest of the year and for Black Friday it came with £50 credit, effectively valuing it at just £200.

ByteDance's Pico 4 also saw its best ever deal on Black Friday weekend. It was priced at £260 and came with Green Hell VR, Warplanes: Battles over Pacific, and Arizona Sunshine 2, together worth £80.

GfK's publicly released data doesn't break down headset sales by model or even brand. When asked by a reader on X whether this record was mainly driven by Quest or by PlayStation VR2, the writer of the GamesIndustry.biz article responded "Both", but the fact that unit sales increased twice as much as revenue suggests that a significant percentage of these sales were Quest 2 at the new lower price.