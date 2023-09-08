Action Platformer Toss! Leaps Onto Quest, PSVR 2 & PC VR Today

Banana-filled action plaformer Toss! leaps onto VR headsets today, available on Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR for $19.99.

Published by Vertigo Games and developed by Agera Games, Toss! will see you play as a monkey grabbing onto pipes, handles, tree brances and more as you fling and leap around the open sky.

Here's an idea of what to expect, taken from the Quest Store description:

You've crash landed on a cloud planet and will need to collect parts to repair your ship by launching yourself around 75+ playground levels in 9 vibrant cloudscape biomes and rank-up to become a TOSS! Master.

The game features several levels of challenge: you can try to collect the many bananas spread across the maps, compete against the clock in a Time Attack mode, or complete the course in as few grabs as possible.

There's also global leaderboards to compete on, as well as a ghost system that allows you to compete against friends or other players around the world in asynchronous multiplayer. There's also game modifiers, such as Zero Gravity and Double Toss, to be unlocked across the campaign.

In an interview on Meta Quest blog, Agera Games says there's still "more content to come" for Toss! post-launch as well.

We'll be tossing ourselves across the game this weekend, with the aim of getting you our full review sometime this next – keep an eye out.