Tomb Raider Getting Unofficial VR Port On Quest From Team Beef

Team Beef is developing an unofficial Tomb Raider VR mod for Quest and Pico.

Announced last week, modding group Team Beef revealed it is planning to adapt the original Tomb Raider game using the unofficial #OpenLara remake by Timur Gagiev, also known as "XProger." This upcoming port adds a first-person viewpoint, full 6DOF tracking, motion-triggered actions and dual-wielding for weapons.

Once completed, Team Beef will release this mod publicly and anyone who subscribes to the group's Patreon can access the beta version. While further details remain unconfirmed, the group usually releases its Quest mods via SideQuest, so we'd expect the same here. Just like its other projects, you must also own the original game to play.

Team Beef should be a familiar name for anyone interested in VR mods for retro games. Over the years, the group has worked on games like Doom 3, Quake, Return to Castle Wolfenstein and Jedi Academy. Recently, former Oculus CTO John Carmack confirmed id Software has been in contact with Team Beef about official VR ports, though it remains to be seen if anything will come from this.