The Thrill Of The Fight 2 Review: Between Realism And Fun

The Thrill of the Fight 2 with career mode is available now on Quest headsets, so I put on my boxing gloves to throw some punches.

As a fan of the original The Thrill of the Fight, I had high hopes for the sequel coming into this, buying The Thrill of the Fight 2 in early access to try its multiplayer mode. I encountered arm-flailing multiplayer matches that saw spam fighters rack up damage, so I put it down and decided to wait for the more fleshed-out full release, which arrived several weeks ago.

The Facts



What is it?: A boxing simulator with training, career, and multiplayer modes.

Platforms:

Release Date: Out now

Developer/Publisher: Halfbrick Studios

Price: $19.99 : A boxing simulator with training, career, and multiplayer modes. Quest (reviewed on Quest 3): Out now: Halfbrick Studios$19.99

Facing off in career mode

The Thrill of the Fight 2 welcomes you with a main menu presented on a small tablet held in your gloved hands. After it calibrates your height and arm length, you hold a stylus to choose multiplayer, career, or training mode. Training mode practices with a dummy or spars with a bot fighter. There are also settings for customizing your fighter to make them look reasonably unique.

Comfort The Thrill of the Fight 2 is intended as a standing game that engages your body in physical exertion. That said, there aren't many comfort options to speak of. If you don't have much room in your physical space to play, there is an optional standing mode. Analog stick-based turning can be assigned to either the left or right hand. Health warnings are present when the game starts, and users must agree to those before proceeding to play.

I chose Career mode first and find myself inside a ring for my first fight. Coming from the first Thrill of the Fight, the updated difficulty is an immediate shock. The previous game took a more arcade-style approach to the boxing, so I wasn't expecting the AI to be this intense.

0:00 / 0:37 1×

I throw out jabs it sees coming and deftly dodges, infuriating me. I lean in and get called for a foul. Occasionally the bot will clip directly into me while throwing punches and a foul gets called on my behalf instead. The game repeatedly fails to detect how much space I have around me to fight in “roomscale” mode, forcing me to smaller confines for standing mode during fights. This contributed to the problem of stepping outside of bounds while the AI fighter is still sending punches my way. Whenever the fighting gets intense, I can see flashes of my room boundary as the fists fly.

Coach yells directions at you during the fight, and the jeers of the crowd can be heard too. Outside the ring, they realistically move in their seats, craning their necks for a better view. I saw solid performance across each stage with strong immersion throughout.

I backed on up to training mode and tried sparring. Sparring mode provided a better onboarding experience with practice for proper fighting form. Training with a dummy gives instruction via tutorial videos on how to punch with drill exercises to perfect different moves. Still, I can't land punches as well as I want to because of my scores.

0:00 / 0:24 1× Testing the dummy in training mode

The numbers next to the training dummy show how much force is applied to each move you make, including how much “body effort” is included. Body effort is a way for The Thrill of the Fight 2 to grade punches with the aim of stopping players from cheating during matches. The problem is it doesn't record the effort in my punches properly most of the time.

You can see how the camera moves as I swing; I'm not sitting there and flailing my arms. I'm not being sufficiently graded for my efforts, and it cuts into the fun. Difficulty is never a dealbreaker for me, but the system needs a few fixes. Is head movement calculated as part of the attack? How does it impact the sensitivity of the movement detection? Currently, the fighting system feels like pillows – not gloves – have been put on my hands.

At the end of each training session, there are points for attack and defense added to my profile. The numbers for these didn't make much sense; they change depending on the training session type you choose.

Career mode provides a certain amount of fights to win in order to qualify for a tournament. If you miss out, you can skip to the next year to continue training and fighting. Although I'm happy to win after training so much, my desire to keep fighting in career mode eventually evaporated. I opted to switch to multiplayer mode to experience facing off against other players instead.

0:00 / 0:42 1× A good multiplayer fight

Multiplayer is greatly improved in the full release for The Thrill of the Fight 2. You can either fight players to rank on a global list, or you can pick a round of casual sparring. I matched up in a casual round with a player who paused and evaluated where I was throwing punches before he moved in. Within a few swings, I'm knocked out.

Despite the swift loss, I laughed because I'm still having a good time. The other player was sportsmanlike, and we made sure to touch gloves as a sign of respect. While I can't guarantee everyone you face in multiplayer will be as polite, I'm impressed by the game mode improvements. I hope to never meet another flailing toddler in the ring again.

The Thrill of the Fight 2 - Final Verdict

The Thrill of the Fight 2 is a bit of a departure from the first game and might surprise anyone expecting more of the same. You should instead look forward to improving your boxing form and working more seriously toward beating the challenges in this installment. The damage system needs further work to detect when you put your body into a punch, and the bot should not clip into you during fighting.

What's working for this title are beautiful graphics and a great choice in how you choose to play the game. You can spend time in multiplayer exclusively, try to conquer career mode, or enjoy both. My muscles may be sore from playing this sequel, but I'm not complaining there. This game can eventually be an all-timer with some improvements, just like the first installment is.

UploadVR uses a 5-Star rating system for our game reviews – you can read a breakdown of each star rating in our review guidelines.