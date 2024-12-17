Tentacular Builds New Islands In Today's Playgrounds Demo On Steam

Tentacular now lets you create islands from scratch in today's free demo.

Available now, Firepunchd Games' latest Tentacular patch for the physics-based VR puzzle game is the Playgrounds demo. This provides 400 types of objects as you build your own island, using the recently added Creation Glove to build structures, clone objects, paint buildings, and more. The demo is only available on Steam, and you can see this in action below.

Detailed further in a press release, the new demo provides inspiration if you're stuck on ideas for an island. “We’ve included 9 islands created by our very own team using only the features available in Playgrounds. Play a tourist in the LaKalma Tour and experience what you can also apply to your own creations,” states publisher Devolver Digital.

This isn't the first Tentacular news seen so far this year. Back in July, Firepunchd Games also released the 'Island Builder' expansion on Quest and Steam with new side missions. Armed with the Creation Glove as you visit LaKalma’s sister island, Salmoa, we believed this delivered an enjoyable update that retained the game's sense of humor well.

Tentacular's Playgrounds demo is out now on Steam. The base game is also available on Quest, Pico, and PSVR 2.