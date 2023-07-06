SteamVR 1.26 adds Automatic Controller Rebinding.

Unlike on standalone headsets or PlayStation VR2 where all users have a known controller, the PC-based SteamVR platform supports a wide variety of controllers with different input layouts.

Most VR developers obviously can't actively support every possible controller though, so SteamVR has a robust controller input binding system to allow users to create bindings for different games and share them on Steam Workshop.

Having to manually set or find input schemes just to play a VR game can be quite a hassle though, and a far cry from the "it just works" experience of standalone and console VR. So in the SteamVR 1.26 update released today, Valve has introduced automatic rebinding for OpenXR titles using SteamVR Input.

Here's how Valve describes the feature:

Now, when a game is missing a binding for your controller, SteamVR will automatically create a new binding, configure it based on a more common controller, and set it to simulate that controller type. Controller driver developers can specify a list of different controllers they want to be able to use bindings from, as well as directions on how to remap from one controller to another.

For example, if a game has bindings for Oculus Touch controllers but you're using Windows Mixed Reality controllers, SteamVR will remap actions using the trigger-style grip of the Oculus Touch to the button style grip of the WMR controller. If a developer does decide to create a native binding for your controller, SteamVR will switch to that as soon as its available.

This feature will work for all titles using OpenXR and SteamVR Input.

Full SteamVR 1.26 Changelog

SteamVR:

Added automatic rebinding for controllers without native bindings. For SteamVR Input and OpenXR games we will attempt to rebind to a supported controller type.

A handle has been added to the dashboard, allowing it to be positioned in space. The position is reset whenever it is summoned.

Dashboard recenter button now recenters both seated and standing universes, instead of just the current universe of the scene application.

Fixed a bug that caused audio devices with emojis in the name to break the settings UI.

Fixed a bug that caused low framerates with 3rd party headsets while using AMD graphics cards if hardware was unplugged/replugged after session start.

Added new tracker roles: Wrist (L/R), Ankle (L/R)

Added ‘autoremapping’ to the Automatic Rebinding files to simplify component remapping.

The binding UI's style has been refreshed.

Display an error when any required actions haven't been bound, instead of failing silently.

Improved performance of workshop binding loading.

Fixed "Show Old Binding UI" button not working in controller settings.

OpenXR: