Soul Covenant Fights For Humanity This April On Quest, PC VR & PSVR 2

Soul Covenant, a narrative VR action RPG from Thirdverse, reaches most major VR platforms next month.

Developed by Thirdverse (X8, Altair Breaker), Soul Covenant is a sci-fi action game with hack-and-slash combat set in a desolated Japan. Facing a relentless AI-led genocidal army called the "Deus Ex Machina," you embody avatars infused with memories of past heroes thanks to the "Reincarnation Project." Promising a story that explores death and rebirth, you can play solo or with friends in four-player co-op.

We had positive impressions in our Soul Covenant preview at Tokyo Game Show 2023. While we noted its opening gives you an "almost overwhelming amount of information to grapple with," we believed Soul Covenant offers a "fascinating sci-fi action world that immerses you in from the moment you put the headset on."

Soul Covenant will be available for $39.99 on April 18 on PSVR 2, the Meta Quest platform and PC VR.