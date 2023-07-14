X8 Update Adds New Map, Achievements System & More

X8 adds a new map, achievements and more in a free update today on Quest and SteamVR.

Developed by Thirdverse, X8 is a free-to-play 5v5 shooter currently in early access. Released in May , the studio announced its tactical hero shooter has reached 50,000 players with 187,000 matches played. Calling this "Major Update 1," X8 introduces a new map called Neo-Yakuza, which takes direct inspiration from Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district. You can see that below:

Major Update 1 also implements an achievement system, adding 20 achievements with "dozens more to come in the following weeks." You can also expect a user behavior reporting system and in a press release, Thirdverse says this will "identify cheaters and maintain a good community, promoting fair competition and ensuring a positive experience for all players."

If you're interested to know more about X8, here's an official description directly from Thirdverse:

Players can build an extensive loadout of weapons, armor and items to equip their heroes during each round and use the funds they earn to purchase more armaments. The objective is to deploy ‘The Syphon’ at specific sites on the map during an attack or deactivate it within 30 seconds using ‘The Defuser’ during defense. The team that eliminates all attackers or disrupts the deployment process determines the round's winners. Lasting 14 rounds, a play session draw occurs at 7/7 or the first to 8 (subject to change) are victorious.

X8 is available now in Early Access on Steam for PC VR and App Lab for Quest, and a PSVR 2 release is also planned.