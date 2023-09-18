Soul Covenant Pits Humanity Against Machines In VR Next Year

Soul Covenant takes the classic sci-fi battle of man vs. machine into VR, arriving next year on Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR.

Developed by Thirdverse (X8, Altair Breaker), Soul Covenant is a tactical VR action game set in a desolated near-future Japan. Thirdverse confirms you will battle against an AI that controls weapons known as the 'Deus Ex Machina.' Protecting the last bastion of humanity called the 'Tokyo Ark,' you defend this location to prevent a major catastrophe called the 'Remastering.' Here's the official reveal trailer:

Featuring hack-and-slash combat and shooting mechanics, Soul Covenant sees you play as enhanced humans called 'Avatars,' who get sent on incursions and defensive battles. Each Avatar wields a transformable weapon called 'The Scapegoat,' crafted from the remains of your fallen comrades. The teaser only offers a brief gameplay glimpse, but a playable demo will be shown next week at Tokyo Game Show.

Soul Covenant arrives in early 2024 on PSVR 2, the Meta Quest platform and PC VR.