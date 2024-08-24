When I last floated into the tranquility of the relaxing VR space exploration experience Solara One from AC Reality Studios, I was left starry-eyed and filled with wonder. Now just a short time later, the developer behind the experience has released a large update bringing features that promise to expand and enhance the experience even further

Following our initial video and article highlighting the serene experience, AC Reality Studios contacted us to let us know that they were working on a big update aimed at improving the experience on Quest 3 headsets.

The update is now available with a range of bug fixes to "improve overall gameplay, stability, and performance" as well as:

"New Outer Space Destination: Embark on a breathtaking voyage to the newly introduced Cyrus Nebula, an epic and mesmerizing celestial wonder."

"Enhanced Graphics: Enjoy improved visuals across all outer space destinations, with realistic light reflections from planets and interior lighting improvements"

"Smooth Turning: Smooth turning is now included as an option for improved navigation experience."

"Seated Mode (Height Boost): Easily adjust player height to make yourself taller when seated."

"Improved Haptics: Feel the excitement of wormholes and teleportation with upgraded haptic feedback."

0:00 / 1:32 1×

A Fresh Look And A New Frontier: Cyrus Nebula

The improved graphics across all spacewalks is eye-opening, with newly lit interior scenes, and the Cyrus Nebula destination is a stunning addition. The new area feels both mysterious and awe-inspiring as you float in this new expanse of swirling gases and brilliant colors.

Previously in Solara One, the spacewalks players take were all set against backdrops of either beautifully rendered star fields or other celestial bodies meant to invoke a sense of awe and wonder. Notably absent were the colorful swirling gases of some of the most amazing cosmic wonders...nebulae.

Smooth Turning Option Now In Solara One

This update also brings Solara One the heavily requested feature of smooth turning.

This is a great option to have for those who prefer a more fluid and continuous style of rotation versus the sometimes jarring snap-turning only option that the game originally launched with. While the option might not be suitable for players susceptible to simulator sickness, it is welcomed by some who prefer the way it enhances their sense of immersion.

Seated Mode and Improved Haptics For Solara One

Seated mode is included in the new update as well.

The mode allows for a more comfortable and relaxed experience without the need for much physical movement, giving players a height boost while seated. This is a perfect way for players that have limited space or mobility to enjoy Solara One. The update also brings improved haptics throughout the experience.

Solara One: Next Steps

You can grab a copy of Solara One for $9.99 and immerse yourself in the new horizon by following the link below.

We'll keep an eye on Solara One for future updates, and you can also catch up on our original tour of the experience as it appeared on Quest headsets earlier this year in the video below.