Silent Slayer: Vault Of The Vampire Arrives Next Month On Quest

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire stakes a release date on Quest next month.

Marking the first VR horror title from Schell Games, best known for Among Us VR and the I Expect You To Die series, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is described as a single-player "jumpscare VR horror game." Playing as a vampire hunter guided by a mystical book, you're tasked with slaying these fearsome foes with "distinct peculiarities and inclinations" by quietly disarming traps and navigating puzzles. Arriving on June 6, here's the new trailer.

We had positive impressions in our Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire preview at PAX East recently, praising how it "eschews trends in horror game design for something a bit more fresh and compelling."

Silent Slayer forbids any loud noises at the risk of getting caught and killed by your deadly targets. The approach keeps the game’s pace slow and methodical—and extremely tense... It seems like it’s providing enough different types of tasks and actions throughout any given level to keep its fairly simple loop from going stale.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire reaches the Meta Quest platform on June 6 for $19.99 with a 10% pre-order discount.