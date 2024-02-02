Schell Games dropped a fresh gameplay trailer for Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire.

The debut VR horror title from Schell Games, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is described as a "suspenseful single-player, jumpscare game." Following a previous gameplay trailer last Halloween, this extended look dives into the game's castle setting, tools, puzzles, and its unsuspecting vampires. Revealed today during the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase, you can watch that below with developer commentary:

Split between chapters with two halves, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire sees you gradually eliminating an evil vampiric council. Reaching these slumbering foes requires carefully disarming traps, finding their hearts and carrying out binding rituals to slay them. Schell states silence and precision are critical, since fast movements or loud noises can wake these vampires.

“With Silent Slayer, we’re putting players to the ultimate test. The game is full of precision, tension, and, of course, the danger of a slumbering vampire being awakened at any moment,” said Jesse Schell, Schell Games' CEO, in a prepared statement. “Those brave enough to enter the castle will immediately feel just how alone they are – every sound echoes, every gust of wind wails, and every shadow seems to move.”

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire reaches the Meta Quest platform in 2024.