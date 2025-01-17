Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon Smashes Onto Quest Next Month

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon gears up for smashing hordes in a family-friendly VR co-op roguelite next month on Quest.

Developed by Nerd Ninjas, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon is a colorful action game where sentient piñatas have become tired of being attacked by humans and are fighting back. Supporting up to four players with six themed levels ranging from suburban neighborhoods to deserts, each area tasks you with different challenges and objectives while you survive the piñata hordes.

Previously scheduled for Q1 2025, Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon is now arriving on Quest on February 6, though it's worth noting the Steam version has been slightly delayed. The PC VR edition will now follow “later in spring,” and Nerd Ninjas previously confirmed support for cross-platform multiplayer.

We enjoyed our time with Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon during our recent preview on Quest 3. Though we criticized the flatscreen-derivative design, we praised the “entertainingly silly” humor that younger audiences will likely enjoy.

Ultimately, I need more time with Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon but smashing through piñatas in co-op is entertainingly silly. I certainly want more VR interactivity, what's here is often flatscreen-derivative, but it's a humorous, family-friendly twist on the tired idea of killing zombie hordes. So far, I think younger audiences will have fun.

Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon reaches the Meta Quest platform on February 6, followed by a Steam release in spring. You can read our preview from last month below to learn more.