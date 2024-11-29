 Skip to content
Best Buy Giving $75 Gift Card With Quest 3 Purchases For Black Friday

 &  David Heaney
Best Buy is giving a $75 gift card with Quest 3 purchases for Black Friday, effectively valuing the headset at $425.

As with all new Quest 3 purchases since Meta Connect in October, the headset also comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow, a $50 AAA VR game, for free.

Best Buy is also offering a bundle of Quest 3 with the $70 official Elite Strap, which significantly improves the headset's comfort, for $550, saving $20, which stacks with the gift card deal.

At Meta Connect the company discontinued the old 128GB model of Quest 3 and cut the 512GB model to its $500 price point.

That means that any new Quest 3 gives you twice the storage of the $400 256GB model Quest 3S. Quest 3's most notable advantage over Quest 3S though is its precisely adjustable pancake lenses, which offer a clearer, sharper, and wider field of view image than fresnel lenses, while also being suitable for a greater range of people's eyes.

While Amazon and Target are also offering the same gift card deal on Quest 3S, effectively valuing it at $225, we strongly recommend picking up the higher end Quest 3 from Best Buy if you have the money to spend, as the pancake lenses make a significant and noticeable difference.

