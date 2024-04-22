Episode 2 of Prehistoric Planet Immersive is out now on Apple Vision Pro.

Prehistoric Planet Immersive is an Apple Immersive Video documentary series directed by Jon Favreau, based on his existing flatscreen Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet.

The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K resolution, stereoscopic 3D, and spatial audio. It's served from the Apple TV+ subscription service with much higher bitrate than most other immersive video platforms.

We highly praised Apple Immerise Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

Episode 1, Pterosaur Beach (Left) and Episode 2, Triceratops Forest (Right)

Episode 1 of Prehistoric Planet Immersive has been available since Apple Vision Pro launched. It's called Pterosaur Beach. It takes you to a prehistoric ocean coast, where a resting pterosaur colony is attacked by a pack of raptors.

Episode 2 is called Triceratops Forest. In it you follow a family of triceratops moving through a dense forest as they're also attacked by a pack of (slightly different) raptors.

Each episode is around five minutes long. Unlike the flatscreen Prehistoric Planet series, the Prehistoric Planet Immersive does not feature narration from David Attenborough.

Prehistoric Planet Immersive is exclusively available from the Apple TV+ service in the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro.