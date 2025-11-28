Pinball FX VR Gets Godzilla vs. Kong & Peanuts DLC Soon

Pinball FX VR is adding six new tables next week for Godzilla vs. Kong, Peanuts, and more.

Continuing its stream of post-launch expansions, Zen Studios has revealed that Pinball FX VR is getting six new DLC tables on December 4. Most prominent is the Godzilla vs. Kong pinball pack, adding three tables that bring Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla into the room. There's also a festive-themed “A Charlie Brown Christmas” table coming, based on the famous comic strip Peanuts.

Elsewhere, Zen Studios is bringing over two Williams and Bally tables into this VR release with the Universal Monsters Pack. First up is the Monster Bash pinball table with familiar names like Frankenstein, the Mummy, and Dracula. That's completed by the Creature from the Black Lagoon table, based on Universal's 1954 monster horror movie.

We've seen no end of DLC collaborations since Pinball FX VR launched, usually adapting existing tables from the flatscreen game. Halloween added two new tables based on horror icon Elvira, alongside various official Williams tables. Other previous crossovers include Tomb Raider, Indiana Jones, Twilight Zone, The Addams Family, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Pinball FX VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, and the six new DLC tables will launch on December 4. DLC prices are currently unconfirmed.