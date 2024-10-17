Phasmophobia Gets PlayStation VR2 Early Access Launch In Two Weeks

Phasmophobia reaches PlayStation VR2 in less than two weeks with an early access console launch, just in time for Halloween.

Released on Steam Early Access over four years ago with optional PC VR support, Phasmophobia is a psychological horror game with four-player online co-op. It tasks you and a team of paranormal investigators to explore haunted locations and gather evidence. Following a lengthy delay, developer Kinetic Games confirmed it's arriving in early access for PS5, Xbox, and PS VR2 on October 29.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

The console edition times up with the upcoming Halloween special event, Crimson Eye. A Blood Moon has emerged with red rain pouring down across multiple environments and you can't fight back against the ghost. All you can do is track it down and try to protect your sanity. Clearing the event's final goal unlocks the blood moon weather as a permanent reward for everyone.

In a group Q&A session after a recent digital presentation, Kinetic Games informed UploadVR that the PS VR2 version runs at 60fps performance with 120Hz reprojection. I'm told there's "nothing immediate" planned regarding PS5 Pro support for the initial early access launch, though it's a possibility later on. Foveated rendering for eye-tracking is also supported, though the PS VR2 version doesn't use haptic feedback or adaptive triggers.

Phasmophobia arrives in early access for $20 on October 29 for PS5 with optional PlayStation VR2 support. It's available now on Steam, and the Halloween event launches on October 28 for PC players.