Oh My Galaxy! Brings A New Action Puzzler To Samsung Galaxy XR

 &  Henry Stockdale
Oh My Galaxy! is a new mixed reality arcade puzzler that's out today on Samsung Galaxy XR.

Marking its first launch on Samsung's headset, Oh My Galaxy! is the latest game from FRENZIES developer nDreams Near Light. The premise involves transforming your room into an interplanetary playground, tasking you with saving planets from alien attackers using hand tracking controls to fling asteroids at them.

Release trailer

Near Light states there are over 100 increasingly difficult stages split across three main chapters, promising physics-based gameplay with various objectives. Defeating these aliens requires using different asteroids with unique abilities, ranging from the “high-explosive Boom Boulder to the six-part Splitter Stone.”

nDreams calls this one of the first “original titles” for Samsung's headset, joining launch titles Enigmo and Inside [JOB] as one of three currently exclusive Android XR games. However, while Enigmo is a timed exclusive that's coming to Quest, no further platforms were mentioned in today's announcement, so it's unknown if Oh My Galaxy! will eventually arrive elsewhere.

Oh My Galaxy! is available now on Samsung Galaxy XR for $9.99.

