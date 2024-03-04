Anyone still using a legacy Oculus account will need to migrate it to a Meta account by the end of the month.

If they don’t, they'll lose all their purchased apps, games, and DLCs as well as friends, achievements, and other account data on March 29.

Meta (then Facebook) first announced the end of Oculus accounts almost four years ago in July 2020, a month before launching Quest 2. Instead, new headsets would need to be set up with an active Facebook social media account and existing Oculus account users would have until 2023 to merge a Facebook account, the company said.

Tying the use of a hardware device to the standing of a social media profile was a widely unpopular decision, and left some users with a paperweight. Responding to this, Meta dropped the Facebook account requirement two years later in August 2022 when the company introduced Meta accounts. Meta accounts are much like traditional Oculus accounts in that they just require an email and password, not a social media profile.

If you still have a legacy Oculus account and haven't yet migrated it to a Meta account, you can do so with a few clicks on this webpage.