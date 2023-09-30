Neko Atsume Purrfect Brings VR Cat Collecting To Quest This Winter

Neko Atsume Purrfect returns the popular series to VR this Winter on Quest.

Developed by Hit-Point, Neko Atsume Purrfect marks the second VR adaptation for the popular mobile cat-collecting game, following 2018's 'Neko Atsume' on PSVR. Purrfect lets you collect over new 40 cats, caring and feeding them in VR. On Quest 3, the mixed reality mode lets you pick up, hold and pet the cats across your own home.

We are planning to release the Meta Quest game "Neko Atsume Purrfect" in the winter of 2023.

You will be able to experience the world of Neko Atsume in VR and MR. Stay tuned for further updates.https://t.co/THhhWXuFmK

#ねこあつめ #VR #MR #Meta #Quest3 #NekoAtsumePurrfect pic.twitter.com/aRBNrfPwrx — ねこあつめ公式 (@nekoatsume_tw) September 28, 2023

Beyond this, there's not much else currently known about Neko Atsume Purrfect. The official website doesn't reveal anything further and additional platforms like PSVR 2 are unconfirmed. An official post advises fans to "stay tuned" for updates but until then, here's a brief description from the publisher:

In Neko Atsume Purrfect, cat lovers can collect over 40 adorable cats, feed and care for them, all in VR. OG Neko Atsume fans can look forward to discovering new cats they've never met before. And thanks to MR on Quest 3, players can now pick up and hold and pet their cats in their own living space.

Neko Atsume Purrfect arrives on the Meta Quest platform this Winter.