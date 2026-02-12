Narrative Puzzle Game Tin Hearts: Act 1 Marches Onto Quest

Charming clockwork puzzler Tin Hearts: Act 1 arrives on Quest today, bringing its heartfelt story and inventive Lemmings-like gameplay to standalone headsets.
Celebrated for its emotional story and richly detailed Dickensian environments, Tin Hearts combines a lovely narrative with classic Lemmings-inspired puzzle mechanics. In Tin Hearts, players manipulate time and interact with objects in the environment to direct and redirect an ever-marching column of tiny toy soldiers. Along the way you'll solve puzzles and uncover a deeply personal tale about family, love, and compromise.
Tin Hearts originally released in VR on PS VR2 and Steam last year. The game's publisher, Wired Productions, has said that today's Act 1 port to Meta Quest will be followed by Acts 2, 3, and 4 "in the coming weeks," though no specific release dates have been confirmed.
We previewed Tin Hearts VR years ago, where we felt it offered "well-considered mechanics," plus "enjoyable puzzles and an intriguing whimsical setting."
The complete Tin Hearts series is out now on flatscreen platforms, PS VR2, and PC VR, while Tin Hearts: Act 1 arrives today on the Meta Quest platform.