MotoX Is The Latest Multiplayer Title To Go Free-To-Play

The multiplayer VR motocross racing game MotoX is now free-to-play on Quest

Enver Studio has announced that its popular multiplayer VR motocross racing game MotoX is now free-to-play on Quest. Since launching in 2023, MotoX has built a strong reputation and collected over 23,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating on Meta's platform.

The decision to move to a free-to-play model comes alongside a wider industry trend: multiplayer-focused VR titles that prioritize social interaction are increasingly outperforming traditional paid releases.

Free-to-play games often incorporate in-game purchases, and MotoX is no different. Additional tracks, content packs, and cosmetic items are offered as optional purchases.

According to Enver Studio, players who previously paid to play MotoX will receive "in-game recognition," plus an "OG" rider tag, a limited-edition golden bike, and 6,000 in-game coins (which holds an equivalent value to the game's original purchase price).

MotoX is free-to-play exclusively on Meta Quest now.