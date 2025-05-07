Minecraft No Longer Officially Supports VR

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has now removed its official support for PC VR and PlayStation VR.

If you're unfamiliar with the two versions of Minecraft, Bedrock Edition is the C++ version that runs across Windows, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, ChromeOS, and Amazon Fire, while Java Edition is the original version for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Bedrock is the only of the two that had official VR support. Its removal was announced last year, and has arrived with this week's patch for the game on Windows and PlayStation.

The removal means there is now no way to play Minecraft in VR on PlayStation at all, and on PC you'll need to use the Vivecraft mod for the Java Edition, precluding easily playing with friends who use non-PC flatscreen devices.

On Quest standalone, you can play an unofficial port version of the Java Edition in VR called QuestCraft. It requires owning a legitimate copy of Minecraft: Java Edition, alongside a Microsoft account.

The History Of Minecraft VR

Mods that add VR to Minecraft have existed since 2014, when "Minecrift" brought support to the original Oculus Rift Development Kit (DK1).

Minecraft officially came to the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR smartphone VR system in April 2016, then to the Oculus Rift on PC a few months later in August. Four years later, in 2020, the game added VR support for the original PlayStation VR.

Updates ceased for the Gear VR version in 2020 (soon after the headset itself), though owners can still play singleplayer, while this week marks the end of that Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR support entirely.

Minecraft's official VR support was partially developed by John Carmack, and for many years Carmack lobbied publicly and privately for the game to come to the standalone Oculus Go and then Oculus Quest headsets.

Carmack has said he even had it working on Quest with positional tracking, but claims that Meta's focus with Microsoft was getting "some Xbox titles instead", which didn't pan out either.

We have tried to make our case to our friends many times! Tell any friends you have at Microsoft! — Boz (@boztank) August 24, 2024

Last year Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said the company "tried to make our case" to Microsoft to bring Minecraft to Quest "many times", and the two companies have a long-term XR partnership that has brought Xbox Cloud Gaming to Quest as well as (currently experimental) seamless Remote Desktop for Windows 11. But with the removal of PC VR and PlayStation VR support, the prospects for Minecraft VR on Quest seem less likely than before.