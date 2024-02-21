VR Meditation App Mindway Gets Rebuilt For Apple Vision Pro

Holistic wellbeing app Mindway is now available on Apple Vision Pro.

Previously launched on Quest App Lab last year, Mindway joins Synth Riders as the latest VR experience rebuilt for VisionOS on Apple Vision Pro. Featuring guided mindfulness meditations with weekly updates, the studio states it's using hand and eye tracking to make Mindway "more interactive, realistic, and effective than ever before." You can see that below:

Presently, Mindway's port doesn't feature the wider experiences seen on Quest, instead launching with a "streamlined content catalog" focused on mindful sleep experiences for overnight use. However, the studio confirms that more meditation content updates are arriving "over the coming weeks," focused on managing anxiety, boosting creativity, recovering from burnout and increasing energy levels.

Mindway is available now on Quest App Lab and Apple Vision Pro.